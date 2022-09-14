Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

