Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bravo Multinational Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BRVO opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Bravo Multinational has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
About Bravo Multinational
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bravo Multinational (BRVO)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.