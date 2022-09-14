Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bravo Multinational Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRVO opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Bravo Multinational has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

