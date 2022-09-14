Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.79)-$(0.77) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $347-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.39 million. Braze also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.23)-$(0.22) EPS.

Braze Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BRZE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 8,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,163. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Braze

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $8,914,916. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 240,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.