Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Down 50.1% in August

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the August 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 31.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 900,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

