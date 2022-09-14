BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Up 1,250.9% in August

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 1,250.9% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,020,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BBRW opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get BrewBilt Manufacturing alerts:

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.