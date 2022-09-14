Brick & Kyle Associates Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

