Brick & Kyle Associates Has $3.06 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.15.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.76. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

