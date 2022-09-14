Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.67

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.67 and last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

BCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brink’s by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

