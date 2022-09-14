Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.