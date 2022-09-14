Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $35.36

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

Several analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bumble by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -636.59 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

