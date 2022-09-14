Brokers Set Expectations for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.56) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.29) per share.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.58. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $54.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

