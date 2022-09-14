Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,283.01

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,283.01 ($27.59) and traded as low as GBX 2,160 ($26.10). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,200 ($26.58), with a volume of 696 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,196.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,282.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of £364.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,969.03.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

See Also

