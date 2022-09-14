Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 138,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.41. 8,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

