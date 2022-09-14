BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD11.30-11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +26-31% to ~CAD9.64-10.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.59 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

BRP Trading Up 8.9 %

BRP stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.11. 264,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

About BRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BRP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in BRP by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

