Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $71.89. 17,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,267. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

