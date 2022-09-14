BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Gary Copperud bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,348. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 million and a PE ratio of 38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.53. BT Brands has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.25.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

