Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$4.30 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.19. 30,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,493. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $314.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.12.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.