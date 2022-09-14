BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYD Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.10 and a beta of 0.40. BYD has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays began coverage on BYD in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

