CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT Raised to €4.10

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAIXY. UBS Group dropped their target price on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

