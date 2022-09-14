Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Caladrius Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.