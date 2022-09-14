Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 6.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.77. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,899,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.
CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
