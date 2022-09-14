Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 6.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.77. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,899,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 6.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

About Callon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

