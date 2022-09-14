Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) Trading Up 1.1%

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.56. 108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 213,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

