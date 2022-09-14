Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Hold

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.00.

NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $228.55 million, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 3.99 and a twelve month high of 12.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

