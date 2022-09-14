Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.27 and traded as high as C$5.30. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 3,655 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$287.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

