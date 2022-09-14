Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 1,226.8% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BLOZF stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Cannabix Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

