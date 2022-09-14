Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Grows Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,109 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.69% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Price Performance

SSAA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

About Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.