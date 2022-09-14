Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Grows Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,109 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.69% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Price Performance
SSAA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
About Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha
Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.
