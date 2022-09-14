Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 518,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,571,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,640 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NSTB opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

