Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.28% of Churchill Capital Corp VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 152.6% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.