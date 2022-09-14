Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 1,124,033 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,124,033 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.70% of Cartesian Growth worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 921.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 474,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 428,421 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 633,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Price Performance

Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

