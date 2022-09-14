Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Separately, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinite Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NFNT opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

About Infinite Acquisition

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

