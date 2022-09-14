Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 85,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

