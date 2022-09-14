Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) were down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 158,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $502.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Stories

