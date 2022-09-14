Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

