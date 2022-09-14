Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

