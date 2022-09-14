Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 465.7% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,385. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

