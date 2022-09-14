Carlson Capital Management Has $415,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 177.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 192.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,720,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,148 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 65,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.73. 7,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

