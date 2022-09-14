Carlson Capital Management Has $633,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

AVGO traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,539. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.93.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.