Carlson Capital Management Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $140.23. 34,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,609. The stock has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

