Carlson Capital Management Sells 444 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.76. 17,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.48 and a 200 day moving average of $301.71. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

