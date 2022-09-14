Carlson Capital Management Sells 47,660 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,660 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 146,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,155. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $40.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

