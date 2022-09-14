Carlson Capital Management Sells 5,305 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.30. 9,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.