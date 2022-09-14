Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.16

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.16 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 2538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Carriage Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $502.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.25). Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.43 million. Analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

