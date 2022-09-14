Castellan Group Buys 20,085 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Castellan Group boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the quarter. CareTrust REIT comprises about 1.8% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

CTRE opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

