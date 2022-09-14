Castellan Group Buys 3,389 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Castellan Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

