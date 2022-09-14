Castellan Group Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castellan Group raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

