Castellan Group Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Castellan Group grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.6% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $263,732,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 6.1 %

AMAT opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.