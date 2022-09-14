Castellan Group Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Castellan Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.80 and a 200 day moving average of $189.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

