Castellan Group Sells 6,323 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Castellan Group trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after buying an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after buying an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

