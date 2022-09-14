Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 452.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,683 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Catalent worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Catalent by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. 27,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,166. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

