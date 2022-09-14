CBC.network One Day Trading Volume Tops $82,832.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CBC.network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $82,832.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.88 or 0.99996763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,195.98 or 1.00046791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065302 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CBC.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.